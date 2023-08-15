Tesla Debuts Universal Wall Connector to Charge All EVs

Coming this October 2023, Tesla’s latest offering, the Universal Wall Connector, priced at $785 in Canada ($595 USD), is set to become a go-to charging solution for those who own both Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles.

The Universal Wall Connector is also designed for apartments, hotels, and offices, allowing one solution to charge a Tesla and any EV in North America, reports Tesla North.

Key features of this connector include:

11.5 kW / 48 amp output, adding up to 44 miles of range in just an hour

integration of a J1772 adapter, ensuring compatibility with various electric vehicles

Auto-sensing handle tailored for Tesla charge ports.

The capability for users to oversee and adjust their charging activities via the Tesla app.

Wi-Fi connectivity facilitating over-the-air updates, diagnostics, and access controls.

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor installations, coupled with a variable amperage tailored to the installation site.

The provision to share power among six Wall Connectors simultaneously.

A 24-foot cable for extended reach.

Four-year warranty for residential installations.

Essentially, this is Tesla’s Wall Connector with a built-in J1772 adapter. Interestingly enough, you can only release the J1772 adapter when the unit is powered on, meaning it won’t be possible for people passing by to steal the adapter.

Tesla emphasizes the need for professional installation and offers a directory of over 1,000 certified installers for user convenience. Check out a video of the Tesla Universal Wall Connector in action below:

On the commercial front, Tesla is extending an invitation to property managers and developers. By joining the Charging Partners network and incorporating the Wall Connector into their facilities, businesses can provide rapid EV charging, thereby attracting and retaining clientele. These installations also come with the advantage of pay-per-use systems and continuous remote monitoring.

Tesla’s regular Wall Connector with just the connector for Tesla vehicles, costs $650. So for an extra $135 you can have the J1772 adapter built-in to one charging unit for your home or business.

As an added note, enhanced features for the Tesla app are on the horizon, with a rollout expected later this year.

In other Tesla news, the company debuted a new Model S and Model X Standard Range that comes with a lower cost in Canada. Also, EV automaker Fisker announced on Tuesday it is adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard.

