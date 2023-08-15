WhatsApp to Let You Create AI-Generated Stickers Soon

Meta’s WhatsApp has launched a new feature in its latest beta update, enabling users to create and share AI-generated stickers.

The update, version 2.23.17.14 for the Google Play Beta Program, introduces this feature to a select group of beta testers on Android, reports WABetaInfo.

The new capability allows users to input a description, and the app then presents AI-generated stickers based on the given information. This system is using technology from Meta, ensuring security and user control. If a sticker seems inappropriate, users can report it directly to Meta. Furthermore, these AI stickers are easily distinguishable, ensuring recipients can identify them as AI-generated.

This innovation in WhatsApp’s service enhances the messaging experience by allowing a level of personalization previously unseen. Users can create stickers tailored to their conversations, interests, and experiences without needing design expertise.

Users just tap on the stickers tab, tap ‘create’ and type in a description they want for their sticker. The screenshot below shows what the AI generates when one asks for a “cat laughing on a skateboard”. This is actually pretty cool and hopefully Apple would offer something like this for iMessage, which has become stale and boring:

It’s unclear when this feature will roll out to WhatsApp beta testers on iOS, but you can expect it will happen soon.

The AI sticker feature follows closely on the heels of another recent update that introduced a screen lock function for improved privacy on WhatsApp for the Web.