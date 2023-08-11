WhatsApp Multi-Account Feature Goes Live for Beta Testers

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the highly requested multi-account feature in its latest beta release, allowing users to keep multiple WhatsApp accounts within a single app.

Through the Google Play Beta Program, beta testers can now download the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.23.17.8, which includes the new multi-account functionality.

The feature is, however, currently only available to a select group of WhatsApp beta testers, who can begin experimenting with it immediately.

Enabling this feature is simple: users can add a new account by tapping the arrow icon situated beside the QR code button.

The same menu facilitates effortless switching between different accounts. Upon addition, the new account remains active on the device until the user opts to log out.

This new multi-account feature brings the ability to seamlessly merge private WhatsApp chats, work discussions, and other conversations into one unified app.

Not only does it segregate conversations and notifications, but it also facilitates swift switching between accounts using multiple devices.

The update notably streamlines the process of using multiple accounts on a single device.

Rather than configuring separate WhatsApp accounts on each gadget, users can now employ a single application on their primary device to access and switch between various accounts.

Currently available to a subset of beta testers, the multi-account feature is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the forthcoming weeks.