WhatsApp Multi-Account Feature Goes Live for Beta Testers

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

WhatsApp is finally rolling out the highly requested multi-account feature in its latest beta release, allowing users to keep multiple WhatsApp accounts within a single app.

Whatsapp

Through the Google Play Beta Program, beta testers can now download the latest WhatsApp Android beta version 2.23.17.8, which includes the new multi-account functionality.

The feature is, however, currently only available to a select group of WhatsApp beta testers, who can begin experimenting with it immediately.

Enabling this feature is simple: users can add a new account by tapping the arrow icon situated beside the QR code button.

The same menu facilitates effortless switching between different accounts. Upon addition, the new account remains active on the device until the user opts to log out.

This new multi-account feature brings the ability to seamlessly merge private WhatsApp chats, work discussions, and other conversations into one unified app.

Not only does it segregate conversations and notifications, but it also facilitates swift switching between accounts using multiple devices.

Whatsapp multi account

The update notably streamlines the process of using multiple accounts on a single device.

Rather than configuring separate WhatsApp accounts on each gadget, users can now employ a single application on their primary device to access and switch between various accounts.

Currently available to a subset of beta testers, the multi-account feature is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the forthcoming weeks.

Other articles in the category: News

What’s New in iOS 17 Beta 5 [VIDEO]

Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 earlier this week and if you haven’t had time to check out what’s new in this latest beta, below are some changes noticed as documented by zollotech: Apple released iOS 17 beta 5 for developers. Alongside, they also released iPad OS 17 beta 5, watch OS 10 beta 5,...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

Samsung’s New Galaxy Devices Now Available in Canada

Samsung's latest Galaxy devices announced last month are now available for purchase in Canada. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and Galaxy Watch6 Series. These devices are now available at Samsung Experience Stores, samsung.com/ca, and other major retailers and carriers throughout the country. The Galaxy Z Flip5 features...
John Quintet
2 hours ago