WhatsApp Announces Instant Video Messaging Feature

WhatsApp is introducing instant video messages, building on the success of its voice message feature. This new feature allows users to record and share personal videos of up to 60 seconds directly in their chats, offering a dynamic, real-time response mechanism.

Whether it’s to convey birthday wishes, share a hearty laugh, or deliver good news, these video messages promise to capture the full range of human emotions in a way that text or voice messages simply can’t, says the Meta-owned messaging app.

The process of sending a video message is as straightforward as sending a voice message. Users simply tap to switch to video mode and hold to record. For hands-free recording, users can swipe up to lock the recording. Upon opening in a chat, videos will play automatically on mute, with sound starting once the video is tapped.

As for privacy, WhatsApp says all video messages will be protected with end-to-end encryption. The rollout of video messages has already begun and is expected to be available to all users in the coming weeks.