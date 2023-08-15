YouTube Music Launches ‘Samples’ Feature

YouTube Music has announced the addition of a new feature called “Samples” today. The tool aims to spotlight segments of fresh music, providing listeners with a glimpse of new and unique tracks tailored just for them.

The new “Samples” feature, harnessing the power of the world’s most extensive collection of music videos, promises to dive deep into the vast reserves of the YouTube Music library.

T. Jay Fowler, Director of Product Management for YouTube Music, explains that the “Samples” tab offers brief video segments designed to lead users to their next favourite artist or genre.

Every clip has an immersive experience, showing the artist’s perspective and the song’s visual aesthetics. Listeners can easily navigate through the music, swiping vertically to switch between tracks.

Here’s a video demo of how Samples works below:

YouTube Music assures its users that the “Samples” feature isn’t just about short teasers. It’s designed to encourage deeper exploration. With each musical snippet, users have the option to swiftly add the full song to their collection, share it, initiate a new playlist, watch the entire video, or even leverage it to design their own Shorts.

The rollout for “Samples” has started today for YouTube Music users across the globe.