Amazon Canada Launches Huge Back to School Sale

IIC Deals
10 seconds ago

amazon sale devices

The back-to-school season is near and Amazon Canada has just launched a huge sale on a variety of its devices, including Fire TV, tablets, televisions, Kindles, Echo speakers, eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and more.

There are some big discounts, ranging up to 40% off (Fire TV devices), while we see a nice sale on Eero Pro routers and also the Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen.

Check out all the discounts on Amazon devices below:

Click here to visit the latest back to school deals on Amazon.ca.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Amazon Canada Back to School Deals are Here

Amazon Canada has kicked off some daily deals ahead of the back-to-school season, offering savings on a variety of electronics and household items. For students, Amazon recommends its Echo, Echo Show, Kindle Scribe and Fire TV Sticks as the best tech to get for this school year. Check out the following deals on Amazon.ca right...
IIC Deals
6 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Aug. 2

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Google Cell phone deals :...
IIC Deals
7 days ago

How to Take Better iPhone Photos with This Course, Now on Sale

Who doesn’t want to take better pictures on their iPhone? Discover the secrets of iPhone photography with a comprehensive online course designed for users of all expertise levels, from iPhone Photography School. Offering over 10 hours of concise, easy-to-follow video lessons, the iPhone Photo Academy course ensures you master the art of iPhone photography from...
IIC Deals
7 days ago