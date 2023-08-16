Apple Original Film ‘Fingernails’ Selected for Toronto Film Festival

John Quintet
2 seconds ago

Apple tv fingernails

Apple Original Films has announced the release date for its eagerly-awaited romantic drama, “Fingernails.” This film, selected for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), showcases notable actors Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, and Luke Wilson.

At the 2023 TIFF, “Fingernails” will see its international premiere on September 12, 2023, at 6:30pm PDT/9:30pm EDT at the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

“Fingernails” will premiere globally on November 3, 2023 on Apple TV+, after theatre debuts in L.A. and New York on October 27, 2023.

The film’s plot revolves around Anna and Ryan, a couple whose love is validated by innovative technology. However, Anna remains uncertain about their relationship. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she joins a love-testing institute and encounters Amir.

The talented Christos Nikou, renowned for his much-praised directorial debut “Apples,” is at the helm of “Fingernails.” Notably, this film is Nikou’s first venture into English cinema and is his second feature film. Collaborating with Nikou on the script are Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner.

Behind the scenes, the movie boasts a team of esteemed producers, including Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton, and Coco Francini of Dirty Films, along with Lucas Wiesendanger of FilmNation Entertainment. The executive production team comprises Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen, Ashley Fox from FilmNation Entertainment, as well as Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

