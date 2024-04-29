EU Slaps Apple’s iPadOS as ‘Gatekeeper’ Under Digital Markets Act

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Just when Apple thought iOS was the only designated ‘gatekeeper’ in the European Union under the Digital Markets Act, the European Commission today also added iPadOS.

Apple now has six months to ensure iPadOS complies with DMA regulations, as it did with iOS and the App Store.

This decision follows a preliminary September 2023 designation of Apple as a gatekeeper for iOS, Safari, and the App Store. The Commission launched an investigation to determine if iPadOS should also be classified as a gatekeeper despite not meeting the DMA’s thresholds.

“The Digital Markets Act is a dynamic tool which allows us to tackle the realities of digital markets. Today, we have brought Apple’s iPadOS within the scope of the DMA obligations. Our market investigation showed that despite not meeting the thresholds, iPadOS constitutes an important gateway on which many companies rely to reach their customers,” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy, in a statement.

The Commission concluded both end users and business users face difficulties in switching from iPadOS to alternative platforms.

“Today’s decision will ensure that fairness and contestability are preserved also on this platform, in addition to the 22 other services we designated last September. Apple has six months to make iPadOS compliant with the DMA,” she said.

For iOS and the App Store in the EU, Apple had to allow alternative distribution for apps, third-party payments and more. Looks like these changes will also need to come to the iPad in the EU, which naturally makes sense side the tablet is basically a larger iPhone at this point still.

This announcement comes ahead of Apple’s iPad event on May 7, plus WWDC in June, where the company is expected to unveil iPadOS 18 and more.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: iPad

Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro Might Get M4 Chip with AI Features: Report

Apple is set to hold a special event on Tuesday, May 7 to unveil iPad updates, but now we might see something new for the iPad Pro. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly PowerOn newsletter. Unnamed sources tell Gurman Apple may debut its new M4 chip in iPad Pros, making the tablets...
Gary Ng
22 hours ago

Apple Announces May 7 iPad Event

Apple has announced a special event for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, available for viewing on its website and the Apple TV app. With a 7am PDT/10am EDT start time, this is three hours earlier than normal. Is Apple targeting some sort of east coast event? Normally, Apple holds its events at 10am PDT. West coasters...
Gary Ng
6 days ago

Apple’s iPad 10 on Sale from $499, iPad Air and Mini Also on Sale

Apple’s entry iPad 10 is on sale right now, offering $100 off on Amazon Canada. The iPad 10 Wi-Fi in both 64GB and 256GB storage options have been slashed, and this comes ahead of an expected refresh of Apple’s iPad line up. Here’s what’s on sale as of writing: 64GB iPad 10 Wi-Fi (yellow): $499...
IIC Deals
2 weeks ago