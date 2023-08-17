Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III–More Gameplay Details Revealed [VIDEO]

Anticipation is high as Activision unveils a slew of features, modes, and perks for the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on November 10. Penned by writer Daniel Noel, here’s a comprehensive look at what PlayStation players can expect:

Campaign: The narrative picks up from the cliffhanger of Modern Warfare II, pitting Captain Price and Task Force 141 against the menacing ultranationalist, Vladimir Makarov.

Open Combat Missions: Taking the combat experience up a notch, this feature allows gamers unprecedented decision-making autonomy. Whether it’s sneaking in with night-vision goggles or going all guns blazing, the missions adapt to your choices.

Multiplayer: Celebrating Call of Duty’s 20th anniversary, this version boasts an extensive collection of modernized maps from the iconic Modern Warfare 2 alongside 12 entirely new ones. Additionally, players can look forward to the debut of the thrilling 3 v 3 v 3 mode, Cutthroat.

Ground War and War Modes: These make a triumphant return, featuring brand-new large-scale Battle Maps and a massive War map.

Tac-Stance: This innovative feature strikes a balance between hip-fire and aimed shots, designed especially for close-quarter combat situations.

Customization: Tailor your loadout with the latest in military gear, enhancing both appearance and gameplay.

Carry Forward: A seamless transition from Modern Warfare II, ensuring all your hard-earned weapons and content remain accessible in the new game.

Open-world Zombies: A groundbreaking addition, it offers players an open-world PvE survival challenge against gargantuan zombie hordes.

Call of duty modern warefare 4

Pre-order Details:

Modern Warfare III is now available for preorder on the PlayStation Store, with two standout editions:

  • Vault Edition ($129.99 CAD): Inclusive of both PS4 and PS5 game versions, it offers early access to Campaign and Open Beta, exclusive operator packs, weapon vaults, and a comprehensive Battle Pass for Season 01.
  • Cross-Gen Edition ($89.99 CAD): Apart from early access perks and the Soap Operator Pack, this edition provides flexibility to play on both PS4 and PS5. Players can also upgrade to the Vault Edition for an additional $30 USD.

Both editions guarantee PlayStation users an early taste of the Campaign, and regardless of the edition chosen, players gain priority access to the Modern Warfare III’s Open Beta.

With a rich blend of new features, revamped classics, and unparalleled customization, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III promises an immersive gaming experience. Gear up, soldier, and as always, stay frosty.

Check out the newest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III reveal trailer below:

YouTube video

