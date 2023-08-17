Canadians Can Now View their Social Insurance Number Online

Service Canada has unveiled improvements to its online My Service Canada Account (MSCA) platform. What’s new? Canadians can now securely view their Social Insurance Numbers (SIN) online, reducing the need for in-person visits. How’s that for a big change in 2023? Canada sure does lead the way when it comes to online tech, right?

The updates allow:

New online SIN applicants to digitally confirm their SIN via MSCA.

Existing SIN holders with MSCA access to view their SIN within the application.

Those without an MSCA account to create one, validate their identity, and securely view their SIN online.

Despite the digital enhancements, clients will continue to receive SIN confirmation letters by mail.

Service Canada points out that these changes will benefit newcomer and international student clients, who make up a significant portion of SIN transactions. With the added ability to apply for a SIN online, clients can now complete the entire SIN process digitally.

“Service Canada is committed to its ongoing efforts to improve the delivery of government services. Applying for and viewing your Social Insurance Number online removes the need to go in-person to a Service Canada Centre and gives clients the flexibility of applying online at their convenience. We will continue to identify gaps and areas of improvement to ensure that Canadians receive the highest quality of service,” said Minister of Citizens’ Services, Terry Beech in a statement.

Also, MSCA registration, which previously required a SIN for identity validation, will now support other forms of identity verification. These include the Unique Client Identifier from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, or the Birth Registration Number on Canadian birth certificates, combined with a SIN application number.

Service Canada says in the fiscal year 2022–2023, of the 2.6 million SIN transactions recorded, newcomers (such as international students, temporary or permanent residents) accounted for 70 % of the total number of clients, which worked out to 1.8 million people.

Those applying for a SIN should see their applications completed within five business days.