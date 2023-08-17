First Images of Lenovo Go, a new Steam Deck Competitor, Leak Onli

A new Steam Deck competitor may be entering the ring. As leaked images of the Lenovo Go, the company’s handheld gaming PC leak online, it appears as though Lenovo also looks to take on Valve.

Surprisingly, the Lenovo Go looks like it is adopting features and design elements from other popular handhelds available on the market. Specifically, it looks like the lovechild between the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch. Plus, there looks to be a bit of inspiration taken from the Asus ROG Ally. Windows Report shared the images early Thursday, giving the first look at the handheld.

According to the report, the Lenovo Go sports an eight-inch display and a kickstand on the rear for tabletop mode. The handheld also sports Switch Joy-Con-like controllers. Based on images, the left and right controllers are removable and may be usable independently. The right controller has what appears to be a small touchpad. The rear side of the controllers also show was appear to be back triggers. The rear side of the right features what may be a wheel. Windows Report speculates that the Lenovo Go may have a touchscreen given the removable controllers.

Source: Windows Report

Other notable design inclusions are two USB-C ports, with one at the top and one on the bottom. The handheld also features a power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, volume adjust buttons, and a MicroSD slot. There also appears to be ample ventilation running across the back of the device. Heat and ventilation have been something some of the handheld gaming PC have struggled with so perhaps Lenovo is attempting to get ahead of the curve.

The report indicates that Lenovo Go will run Windows 11. Therefore, it’s likely that on top of enabling access to your Steam library, the handheld should be capable of running compatible Windows games. A few weeks ago, Windows Central broke the news that Lenovo’s handheld may utilize an AMD Phoenix processing chip, similar to the ROG Ally.

