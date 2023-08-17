Razer Launching BlackWidow V4 75%, its First Hot-Swappable Keyboard

Razer is launching its new BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard, featuring hot-swappable key and the company’s signature Razer Chroma RGB support.

BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard is a compact unit and is the first to feature hot-swappable keys. Razer confirms that the device is compatible with three or five-pin switches. The socketed PCB allows you to swap the pre-loaded Razer Orange Tactile Switches Gen-3 with custom keys depending on preference.

Razer is also aiming for a minimalist design, offering a more compact keyboard for your desk. The BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard still offers all function keys, arrows, and essentials, however. Plus, it’s made in an aluminum chassis.

Other notable specs include a gasket-mounted FR4 plate, tape ehanced PCB, and lubricated stabalizers with two layers of sound dampening foam. This is deal for those that want a keyboard that feels tactile but also is satisfying to use. Also, Razer is including a magnetic plush wrist rest for comfort during longer durations of use.

It wouldn’t be a Razer product without the use of Chroma RGB. Thankfully, the BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard supports individual key lighting and a 2-side underglow. Users can sync the keyboard with your PC and other Razer accessories. Plus, they keyboard’s lighting can also be synced with compatible games for added immersion.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard is available now across global markets. Online, it’s being sold with an MSRP of $189.99. In “mid-September”, Razer is launching a ‘White Edition’ of the keyboard for $199.99.