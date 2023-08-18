X is Removing the Ability to Block People, Says Elon Musk

Social network X is set to remove the ‘block’ feature according to owner Elon Musk on Friday morning.

Replying to an X post regarding block versus mute on the platform, Musk replied, “Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs.” He followed up to say, “it makes no sense”.

Blocking someone on X means they cannot view your posts. It’s a simple step to weed out bots and spammers, plus annoying people online. They also cannot respond to your posts. But taking away the feature means the conversation can be continued—but if you mute that account, you won’t see the reply.

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

The founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, approved the decision by replying with a “100” emoji and saying, “mute only”.

Of course, this upcoming change to X, has caused controversy as many responded saying they like the block feature, while some applauded the move as a way to retain free speech.

It’ll be interesting to see if Apple will allow the block feature to be removed from the X iOS app. According to the developer guidelines, apps with user-generated content must have “the ability to block abusive users from the service.”

What do you think? Should X remove the ability to block someone?