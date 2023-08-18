Fan Expo Canada Opens its Doors August 24-27 in Toronto

In one week, Fan Expo Canada is opening up its doors for another weekend of fandom at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto. From August 24 through to August 27, attendees can check out panels, signings, and hit up the many booths on the showroom floor.

This year’s Fan Expo Canada very much feels like a return to form coming out of COVID-19. Many floor exhibitors are back, attending this year’s convention. Celebrity guests are attending in full force. Also, Fan Expo Canada has released what appears to be a stacked arrangement of panels and events happening throughout the weekend.

As far as the guest appearances are concerned, fans can look forward to photo ops and signing opportunities from the likes of Vancouver’s very own Hayden Christensen, just in time as Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ this coming week. Gwendoline Christie, Vincent D’Onofrio, Danny Trejo, Jon Bernthal, William Zabka, and more are attending. Fans of The Office will surely be delighted to see a reunion of Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Kate Flannery (Meredith), and Brian Baumgartner (Kevin).

There’s also a lineup of voice actors attending the event. Coming off of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Shameik Moore, who voices Miles Morales will be there during the week. If one version of Miles Morales wasn’t enough, Nadji Jeter, who voices the character in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will also be there.

Speaking of gaming, Fan Expo Canada is hosting the Bell Esports Challenge finals. Winners will continue their path to the pro circuit via a trip to a Call of Duty Challengers tournament or North American DreamHack Festival in 2024. Games featured in the Bell Esports Challenge include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Rocket League, and Valorant. Xbox will also be in attendance, promoting PC Game Pass, ahead of the release of Starfield. Femme Gaming is also hosting a Free Play Lounge, where attendees can relax and play some games.

Major exhibitors include Paramount, which is hosting ‘The Lodge’, where attendees can explore unique rooms set in the various universes, including Yellowstone, Twisted Metal, Star Trek, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Prime Video also has a booth showcasing the distinct worlds of The Boys, Invincible, and The Wheel of Time. Attendees will also get a chance to see a special look at The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 1. Additional screenings include the first two episodes of Invasion from Apple TV+.

Of course, throughout the weekend, they’ll be plenty of opportunities for cosplayers to show off their latest get-ups and meet like-minded fans.

Fan Expo Canada recently released the 2023 schedule, running down the panels, meetups, etc. for the weekend. Have a look and begin planning your trip. More information can be found on the official website.