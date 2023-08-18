Gameloft Canada Raises $13,000 for SickKids Foundation

Gameloft Toronto and Gameloft Montréal have raised a total of $13,000 CAD through a charity stream to go towards supporting SickKids Foundation.

Gameloft, which has studios in Toronto as well as Montreal set up a charity stream on Friday, August 11th. From 9 AM through to 6 PM, Gameloft brought together hundreds of fans and players to raise money.

Throughout the stream, many of Gameloft’s games were played and showcased. This includes the wildly beloved Disney Dreamlight Valley. Additionally, Disney SpeedstormAsphalt 9: LegendsLEGO Star Wars: CastawaysThe Oregon Trail and SongPop Party were played on stream. During the game, viewers were also told the story of Sarah H., a brave young patient who managed to beat leukemia many times.

Source: Gameloft

“We are proud to have organized this charity stream in support of the SickKids Foundation,” says Renee Wong, Communications Specialist at Gameloft Toronto told iPhone in Canada. “We are confident our contribution will help provide important care and support to sick children and their families, and we will continue to look for ways to make a positive impact in the world.”

SickKids Foundation is dedicated to pediatric medical research. The amount raised by Gameloft will help advance research as well as continue to support those involved in the foundation. More information on the foundation and ways to donate can be found here.

