Apple AirTag Saves the Day for Lost Air Canada Luggage, Again

Apple’s AirTag continues to set the standard for keeping tabs on your checked luggage when travelling, according to the latest experience described by Toronto journalist Winston Sih.

Sih faced a series of challenges in locating his lost luggage during a trip from Chicago to Toronto. However, thanks to his Apple AirTag, he was able to pinpoint its exact location.

His journey began on Monday, August 14, with a scheduled flight on Air Canada from Chicago to Toronto. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, his flight was cancelled, and he was rerouted to Washington, DC—but on United Airlines. “I was assured that United would transfer my suitcase to the correct flight,” Sih shared with Daily Hive.

Upon his late-night arrival at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Sih discovered that his luggage was missing. Although the airlines promised home delivery of his bags, Sih’s AirTag revealed that his luggage remained sitting at Washington Dulles airport.

Despite United Airlines’ claims that the bag was already in Toronto, the AirTag’s tracking showed no movement from Washington. The situation took a turn for the worse when the bag, now on an Air Canada flight to Toronto, got entangled in a mix-up involving multiple planes.

Due to a lack of coordination between the two airlines (unsurprisingly of course), Sih’s luggage was mistakenly removed from the baggage carousel at Pearson, presumably by airport staff, and left unattended for a day. When Sih reached out to the airlines, they mistakenly informed him that his bag was still in Washington. Contradicting their claims, Sih pointed out that his AirTag was updating its location in Toronto in real-time.

Despite assurances from both airlines, Sih’s bag remained untouched at Pearson for another day. Sih decided to personally retrieve his luggage to try to end the frustrating experience. “I bounced back and forth between United Airlines and Air Canada staff. They don’t have clear baggage offices after security/customs, which would be a good idea,” he said.

Eventually, thanks to the Precision Finding feature with AirTags (for iPhone 11 or newer), Sih’s iPhone 14 pin-pointed his bag after he was granted clearance to be escorted to the secure side of the airport.

“There are several points where I think airlines can better integrate bags with one another, including more frequent scans, but I would say, AirTags are a must if you’re travelling,” said Sih.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about Apple’s AirTag saving the day for lost luggage with airlines such as Air Canada. The bottom line—toss an AirTag into your checked luggage and take an extra with you, in case you’re forced to check your carry-on during a full flight (such BS sometimes). It’s worth the peace of mind.

Click here to buy an AirTag 4-pack—it’s currently on sale on Amazon.ca for $10 off.