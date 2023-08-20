Rogers Honours Legacy of Key Executive Phil Lind

Rogers is mourning the loss of Phil Lind on Sunday, a pivotal member of the Board of Directors and a long-standing company executive. Lind–aged 80–saw his association with Rogers span 54 years, during which he played a crucial role in shaping the company’s trajectory.

Edward Rogers, Chair of Rogers Communications, paid tribute by saying, “Phil worked for Rogers for 54 years, nearly 40 of them with my father and helped build Rogers into the telecom and media powerhouse it is today.” He further added, “He has been involved in every key decision in the company’s history and we are forever grateful for his countless contributions.”

Lind’s influence at Rogers included being at the forefront of major company transactions. These included the Maclean Hunter deal to the Rogers-Shaw deal, for example.

A staunch advocate for multilingual, multicultural, and specialty programming, Lind was pivotal in establishing the Rogers Group of Funds and was a strong supporter of Canada’s independent film and television industry. His leadership led to the inception of CPAC and was the catalyst behind the acquisition of both Sportsnet and the Toronto Blue Jays. Moreover, Lind spearheaded the company’s cable expansion into the U.S., marking a significant growth phase.

Lind published a book titled, “Right Hand Man: How Phil Lind Guided the Genius of Ted Rogers, Canada’s Foremost Entrepreneur,” back in 2018, detailing his role at the company alongside Ted Rogers. The executive also sided with Edward Rogers in ousting former CEO Joe Natale. He passed away at Princess Margaret Hospital, according to The Globe and Mail.

Outside of Rogers, Lind’s exceptional contributions to the industry were widely acknowledged. He was honoured with the Order of Canada in 2002 and was inducted into the U.S. Cable Hall of Fame a decade later, becoming the third Canadian to receive this accolade after Ted and JR Shaw. His work also earned him honourary doctorates from institutions like UBC and OCAD.

Reflecting on Lind’s legacy, Rogers added, “Phil has been a constant steady force for over five decades. We will miss his deep devotion, relentless determination, and sage counsel.”

In memory of Lind’s contributions, Rogers will be making a donation in his honour, said the company.