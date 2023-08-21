Apple Podcasts Get Subscription Analytics, Linkfire, and More

Apple Podcasts has today introduced a handful of updates for creators, with a major focus on enhancing subscription-related features and integration capabilities.

As noted by TechCrunch, one of the standout additions is Subscription Analytics, which can now be accessed within the Apple Podcasts Connect dashboard.

For those who aren’t familiar, Subscription Analytics offers insights into subscription metrics, including free trial initiation, conversion to paid subscribers, and overall growth.

The expansion of Delegated Delivery is another new feature added to Apple Podcasts, which lets creators publish subscriber-exclusive episodes directly from their hosting provider’s dashboard.

Already supported by platforms like Blubrry, Libsyn, and Triton Digital’s Omny Studio, Delegated Delivery is set to become even more accessible with additional hosting providers, including Podbean and Podspace.

Last but not the least, renowned marketing platform Linkfire now offers seamless integration with Apple Podcasts analytics, allowing creators to assess the engagement of their smart links and landing pages.

This partnership enables personalized landing pages that connect listeners to Apple Podcasts shows, enhancing discoverability.

With the newly introduced service, creators can track various metrics such as click-through rates, anonymized visits, and audience interaction. Privacy is maintained, as only aggregated data is presented.

“Linkfire for Podcasts is an absolute game-changer for podcast marketing,” said Jeppe Faurfelt, Linkfire co-founder and CCO.

“Through our exclusive partnership with Apple Podcasts, the world’s leading podcast platform, Linkfire for Podcasts delivers all-new engagement insights that unlock new marketing capabilities for creators while respecting listener privacy.

Apple also acknowledges the popularity of annual subscription plans, noting that a third of subscribers now choose annual options.

Linkfire will be available to all creators and shows worldwide for free this fall. Additional features can be unlocked with a subscription to Linkfire for Podcasts starting at $9.99 per month.