Intel’s Gaming Garage Offers Chance to Try Impressive PC Builds at the CNE

The Canadian Nation Exhibition (CNE) is currently on in Toronto. The annual festivities began this past weekend with rides, food, and many vendors to check out. Amongst them is Intel, which is hosting the Gaming Garage alongside its original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

The Intel Gaming Garage runs from August 18th through to August 27th. During that time, attendees can make their way into the Enercare Centre within the grounds to find the area. This year, Intel has secured a large portion of the floor plan to display many high-end gaming PCs, laptops, and more.

A large portion of the Intel Gaming Garage is dedicated to showcasing the company’s ‘Arc’ GPUs as well as the ‘Evo’ laptops. Intel has been focused on delivering high-performance GPUs and aims to have the Arc be a bonified contender with NVIDIA’s GeForce and AMD Radeon series of GPUs. Looking at the Evo line, laptops from its partners are guaranteed to include CPUs ranging from 11th to 13th Gen Intel Cores. i9, i7 and i5 are all included in the Evo series. Laptops also offer Iris Xe graphics, USB-C fast charging, and other high-quality features.

You likely won’t have trouble finding the area as the LED displays are lit with an on-brand blue colour. Amongst the Intel display, OEMs such as Asus, Acer, HP, Dell, MSI, etc. are on-site sharing their own gaming PC with the public. Thanks to a partnership with Best Buy, attendees can actually purchase a PC they like and have it shipped to their preferred Best Buy location. Intel also states many promos and deals will be held throughout the Gaming Garage’s duration.

The best part is that attendees can actually try many of the available builds to see how they like it. Many of the hottest games are also available to try out in the Gaming Garage. During a tour Intel provided iPhone in Canada, we got a chance to play Diablo 4, Portal 2, Street Fighter 6, and more. There’s also a giant free-play area comprised of over 40 PCs where attendees can take a break from the heat, relax, and play a game.

The Intel Gaming Garage is also home to a number of esports tournaments throughout the summer. Over $22,000 in cash prizes can be earned by competing in Street Fighter 6, League of Legends, and Valorant. Hosted by MSI, eager participants have until August 26th to register. Check out the CNE’s website for details on how to participate.

You also don’t want to miss out on the claw machine available. By following Intel Canada on social media, you have a chance to walk away with your own Chippy, Intel’s adorable mascot.

The CNE runs until September 4th. Tickets to the CNE and more information can be found here.