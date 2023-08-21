iPhone 15 Said to Ship with Colour-Matched Braided USB-C Cables

Citing an Asia-sourced rumour, MacRumors is reporting that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could introduce color-coordinated braided USB-C to USB-C cables.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are also anticipated to offer the same inclusion, notes the report.

The buzz began when Twitter user “Majin Bu” shared the tidbit, originating from Chinese social media. However, it’s the affirmations of Apple device prototype collector Kosutami that have added credibility.

Kosutami disclosed having laid eyes on design validation test (DVT) samples of the said cables, confirming their potential partnership with the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup.

This is supposed to be the iPhone 15 USB C cable, I found this photo online but currently I can’t trace the resource, so I can’t be sure if it’s true or not pic.twitter.com/bTILwlxxG5 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 19, 2023

Distinguishing these cables are glossy white plastic shells at both ends, except for the black variant.

Unlike the magnetic charging cable of the Apple Watch and the MagSafe 3, the braided USB-C cables are fortified with strain relief tubes.

Kosutami indicated that the anticipated cable lineup could span hues such as white, black, yellow, purple, and orange. This orange iteration might lean towards a pinkish tone, akin to the iPhone XR’s Coral colour.

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C Cable DVT Sample

Full black including connectors inside, comes with black SR(Strain relief plastic tubes) which different with the existing Woven Cable with USB-C from  (Except the one of Mac Pro)#Apple #appleinternal @HartleyCharlton @URedditor pic.twitter.com/pbjMDfpXu0 — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) August 21, 2023

Evidently, these colour options are poised to complement the corresponding iPhone 15 color variations.

While a solitary rumour from February hinted at Pink and Blue variants for the iPhone 15, the full spectrum of color options remains a mystery.

Apple’s transition towards braided cables across various devices is discernible, with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models adopting colour-coordinated braided cables for MagSafe 3.