New on BritBox: September 2023

British stream service BritBox has announced its new shows coming in September 2023.

Highlights include the return of The Curse S2, taking viewers to Spain’s notorious Costa del Crime. With the beloved cast, including Albert Fantoni and Natasha, the crew finds themselves tangled in high-stakes adventures, making fans wonder who might survive the season.

In a shift of tone, the observational documentary This Farming Life S5 is back, diving deep into the lives of six new farming families in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Amidst the economic turbulence, these families reveal the highs and lows of farming life, from battling extreme weather to celebrating small victories.

Check out the full list of what’s coming to BritBox in September 2023 below:

September 6 – The Curse S2

September 12 – This Farming Life S5

September 14 – Mrs. Biggs S1

September 18 – The Commander S1-5

September 20 – Avoidance

September 28 – The Hunt for Raoul Moat

September 28 – Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story

BritBox costs $9.99 CAD/month or $99.99 CAD/year after a free trial. You can stream it on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, Android, smart televisions and more. Earlier this year BritBox surpassed 3 million subscribers.