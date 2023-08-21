X Fixes Bug that Broke Images Before 2014, No Images Lost

On the weekend many people started freaking out after it was discovered a bug on X saw images prior to 2014 to no longer show.

Fast forward to Monday, X Support has officially responded to the reports.

“Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days,” said X on Monday afternoon.

The famous Ellen DeGeneres selfie from the Oscars and other images hosted on Twitter at the time, are now showing:

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) March 3, 2014

X said by this week all images shared before 2014 will be fully restored. Speculation by some believed the move to axe images before 2014 was an apparent cost-cutting move by Elon Musk, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.