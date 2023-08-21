X Fixes Bug that Broke Images Before 2014, No Images Lost

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

On the weekend many people started freaking out after it was discovered a bug on X saw images prior to 2014 to no longer show.

Fast forward to Monday, X Support has officially responded to the reports.

“Over the weekend we had a bug that prevented us from displaying images from before 2014. No images or data were lost. We fixed the bug, and the issue will be fully resolved in the coming days,” said X on Monday afternoon.

The famous Ellen DeGeneres selfie from the Oscars and other images hosted on Twitter at the time, are now showing:

X said by this week all images shared before 2014 will be fully restored. Speculation by some believed the move to axe images before 2014 was an apparent cost-cutting move by Elon Musk, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Other articles in the category: News

Facebook Putting Profits Ahead of Democracy in News War: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a strong stance against Meta on Monday, condemning the tech giant for blocking domestic news on its platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, for following the federal government’s own law, Bill C-18. The move comes amidst devastating wildfires that have evacuated of tens of thousands of Canadians. The Online News Act...
John Quintet
2 hours ago

New on BritBox: September 2023

British stream service BritBox has announced its new shows coming in September 2023. Highlights include the return of The Curse S2, taking viewers to Spain's notorious Costa del Crime. With the beloved cast, including Albert Fantoni and Natasha, the crew finds themselves tangled in high-stakes adventures, making fans wonder who might survive the season. In...
John Quintet
4 hours ago