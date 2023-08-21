Xbox Launching New Console Wraps, Introducing Starfield Design

Xbox is launching a collection of Series X Console Wraps. The easy-to-apply option enables players to customize their consoles without having to purchase a limited-edition console.

The Xbox Series X Console Wraps are launching with three distinctive designs. Ahead of the release of Starfield, Microsoft and Bethesda have put together a Console Wrap inspired by the open-world sci-fi epic. Additionally, Xbox is releasing Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo options as well.

Rather than intrusive stickers that could end up damaging the console, the Console Wraps are made to be applied easily while maintaining a secure fit. Microsoft designed the wraps so as to not impact performance. None of the ventilations are covered. Small feet are added to the bottom in order to ensure proper airflow. The wraps are made with solid core panels layered with “high-tech fabric finishes.” The wraps are folded around the console with a hook and loop securing it.

The Starfield Console Wrap takes key inspirations from the upcoming game. Much like the Starfield Controller and Headset, the design is largely white in tone with colourful accents and high-tech details. The Console Wrap also includes technical callouts of the console’s functionality with “in-game twists.” Plus, it offers a colourful Constellation ribbon to power your console on.

The Xbox Series X Starfield Console Wrap is launching in Canada, the US, and Europe on October 18th. Preorders are available now, priced at $64.99 CAD. Mineral Camo and Artic Camo wraps launch November 10th for $59.99.