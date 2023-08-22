New Hudson’s Bay Rewards App Now Available for Download

Gary Ng
9 seconds ago

hudson's bay rewards app

Hudson’s Bay announced the relaunch of its Hudson’s Bay Rewards program today, unveiling a new app for iPhone and Android users. The revamped program boasts exclusive deals tailored to individual member preferences, in-app ‘Quests’ promising richer rewards, special event invitations, and more.

Members continue to earn points by shopping at Hudson’s Bay and Zellers stores or online, as well as when using their Hudson’s Bay Mastercard wherever Mastercard transactions are accepted.

The program is structured in three tiers: Hudson’s Bay Rewards, Rewards Plus, and Rewards VIP. The reward structure is designed to encourage more shopping: the more points a member accumulates, the more benefits they receive.

One of the standout features of the revamped program is the introduction of in-app quests. These quests consist of a series of connected milestones. An example quest could involve curating a complete outfit from Hudson’s Bay selections. These quests aren’t time-constrained, allowing members to track their progress over extended periods. Once all milestones are reached, members earn a bonus.

Redemption of points remains seamless, instantly applicable to any purchase, offering access to an expansive range of national brands spanning beauty, home, apparel, and accessories.

“Hudson’s Bay was one of the first to introduce a Rewards program in Canada. The retail environment and customer expectations have evolved significantly. Our revamped program seeks to respond to these shifts by offering an enhanced experience that lets customers accrue points faster and redeem them for their desired items, all while enjoying the process,” said Kevin Parry, VP Credit and Loyalty at Hudson’s Bay, in a statement on Tuesday.

The Hudson’s Bay Rewards app is now available for free on both the App Store and Google Play.

