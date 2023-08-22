iOS 17 Beta 7 Download and More Released for Devs

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Said to Cost $100 to $200 More
The forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are poised to come with a heftier price tag, with a projected increase of at least $100 from last year.
Apple released its latest software betas for developers on Tuesday, including iOS 17 beta 7 and more.
Check out what’s for download below:
Equivalent public beta builds should be out in the next day or so.
No word on what’s exactly new in this beta yet, but stay tuned for updates. Apple will release final versions for the public for its newest software starting in September, likely timed for the release of this year’s iPhone 15 series smartphones.