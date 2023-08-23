Apple’s iPhone 15 Guided Tour Video Possibly Shot in Mexico City

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

In its tradition of unveiling new iPhones accompanied by captivating videos, Apple might have recorded the iPhone 15 Guided Tour in the vibrant streets of Mexico City (via 9to5Mac).

According to content creator Cris Martínez, Apple shut down the vicinity of its flagship Antara store in Mexico City on August 4 for what seems like a special video shoot.

Although it could signify a local advertisement, signs point to a grander project in motion.

Martínez’s eagle-eyed observation unveiled a familiar face – the actor who has previously presented the Guided Tour videos for the last two iPhone iterations.

In 2021, this actor was seen in Los Angeles at the Tower Theatre store, elucidating the iPhone 13’s capabilities. The video showcased the actor in the role of an Apple employee detailing the new iPhones’ specs and demonstrating their features within the store and across the city’s landscapes.

Last year, the same actor returned to grace the iPhone 14 Guided Tour video, filmed in New York.

The journey began at the Upper West Side store, mirroring the previous format, and led viewers through the streets of the city while highlighting the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro features.

Drawing from this pattern, it’s not far-fetched to deduce that Apple has chosen Mexico City as the backdrop for the iPhone 15 introduction video.

Those present around the Apple Antara Store during filming might have been mere meters away from an early glimpse of the real iPhone 15, a month before its official launch.

This isn’t Apple’s first foray into Mexican filming; the video that heralded WWDC 2023 showcased a developer chasing a bubble through the streets of Mexico City.

Additionally, the “Hello Yellow” ad, which introduced the new spring color of the iPhone 14, was also shot against the Mexican backdrop earlier this year.

