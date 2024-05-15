Eve Android App Finally Coming to Control your Smart Home

Smart home device maker, Eve Systems, has announced its collaboration with Google to utilize the new Google Home APIs in the development of the Eve app for Android.

The upcoming app will enable seamless control and automation of Matter devices without relying on proprietary connections or cloud integrations.

The Eve for Android app will support a growing range of Matter-enabled Eve devices, offering features such as energy consumption and generation measurement for Eve Energy solutions, autonomous heating schedules for the smart thermostat Eve Thermo, and Adaptive Shading for roller blinds in the Eve Blinds Collection.

“The Google Home APIs turbo-charge the development of Eve for Android – they complement the set of tools that our teams need,” said Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “What has always set Eve apart is the seamless integration into the platform, without a cloud or proprietary technologies. Thanks to the Google Home APIs, we can deliver the same on Android, and we are proud to be moving forward hand in hand with Google.”

The Eve for Android app will be available for free download from the Google Play Store once the Google Home APIs are publicly released. Additional details on system requirements and features will be provided by Eve at the time of the app’s release. Stay tuned for more soon.