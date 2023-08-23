PlayStation Portal, Sony’s first Remote Play Device, Launches Later This Fall

PlayStation Portal, formally known as Project Q, is Sony’s first Remote Play device. In a deep dive, the company unveiled new details on the handheld as well as confirmed it is launching later this year.

In a PlayStation Blog post, PlayStation Portal is described as a “remote player” that is capable of bringing the PlayStation 5 experience to the palm of a player’s hand. The device features an 8-inch LCD screen, capable of displaying 1080p resolutions at a maximum of 60fps. PlayStation Portal also includes key features of the DualSense, including the overall design, button orientation, and ergonomics. Additionally, the device includes a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Bluetooth support.

PlayStation Portal is able to connect remotely to your PlayStation 5 over Wi-Fi exclusively. Players can then jump into playing their PlayStation 5 games seamlessly from their living room TV and transfer over to PlayStation Portal if they want to move rooms. The remote device supports all games installed on your PlayStation 5 that use a DualSense controller. Sony confirms PSVR 2 and games streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming are not supported.

While PlayStation Portal does not have a firm launch date, it will be released “later this year” for $199.99 USD. We’ve reached out to PlayStation for confirmation on Canadian pricing. Preorder details are expected “soon”.

In addition to PlayStation Portal, the company has revealed the new Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore audio devices. Pulse Elite is the new high-end over-the-ear headset, that supports lossless audio. There’s also a retractable boom mic for use during party chat and multiplayer games. Pulse Elite also includes AI-enhanced audio reduction, which filters background noise. It also comes with a charging hanger for storage and convenient charging.

Pulse Explore, on the other hand, is PlayStation 5’s first wireless earbud solution. It offers a “premium portable audio experience.” PlayStation also confirms the support of dual microphones, lossless audio, and AI noise reduction. While it does come with a charging case, the battery life has not been revealed by Sony. Pulse Explore can connect to a PlayStation 5 and mobile device using Bluetooth at the same time, enabling players to hear their game while also answering a phone call.

Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore are being powered by a new PlayStation Link audio technology. This feature is what directly enables low latency, lossless audio, PlayStation explains. It also allows users to switch between the PlayStation 5’s USB adapter and to PlayStation Portal. Much like the standard Pulse headset, a PlayStation Link USB adapter can be inserted into the PlayStation 5 for support. This same USB adapter can also be used on PC and Mac, offering the same low latency and lossless audio experience. The PlayStation Link adapter will be sold separately.

Preorder specifics and launch details are still to be revealed. Pulse Elite is launching at $149.99 USD while Pulse Explore will be available for $199.99 USD. We’ll update with Canadian pricing when available.