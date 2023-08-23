Rogers Launches 5G Network on TTC Subway

Gary Ng
22 mins ago

Rogers 5g subway

Rogers has launched its 5G network on the TTC subway on Wednesday. Customers can now use talk, text, and streaming services on 5G in specific tunnels and stations of Toronto’s busiest subway lines.

For those travelling on Line 1, the 5G upgrade covers all stations and tunnels within the Downtown U, as well as the Spadina and Dupont stations. On Line 2, thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank are included, in addition to the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations. The company has also improved the cellular network across these locations, ensuring all TTC passengers can reliably access 911 services.

“Toronto is a world-class city and TTC riders deserve a transit system with world-class cellular service,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers in a statement. “That’s why Rogers stepped up to do what’s right for Toronto transit riders. We’re working hard to modernize and expand the network so all riders can reliably access 911 and connect to 5G everywhere across the subway system, including underground. Today is an important milestone, and we’re just getting started.”

Rogers subway 5G

This debut follows Rogers’ acquisition of BAI Canada a few months prior. Since then, Rogers has been collaborating with the TTC to refurbish the outdated cellular infrastructure. Their joint efforts aim to cater to all wireless operators in Toronto, while continuing to serve Freedom Mobile customers.

By integrating fibre, new radio equipment, and additional spectrum bands, Rogers says it is improving the 3G/4G network to go with new 5G connectivity.

“TTC and Rogers staff worked hard to make this happen quickly and I look forward to the full build out being completed with all wireless carriers signing on to the network. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in Rogers’ commitment to bringing modern, high-speed connectivity to the TTC subway system,” said Rick Leary, CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission.

Rogers plans to debut 5G connectivity and 911 accessibility across all 75 subway stations and almost 80 kilometres of track. As it stands, any TTC commuter with a mobile connection can only dial 911 in zones with cellular coverage – namely station platforms, concourses, and about a quarter of the tunnels. Rogers says the pre-existing network wasn’t equipped to manage extensive text, voice, and data traffic from major carriers.

Here’s where you can access Rogers 5G on the TTC right now…

Line 1 – in the following stations and connecting tunnels:

  • St. George
  • Museum
  • Queen’s Park
  • St. Patrick
  • Osgoode
  • St. Andrew
  • Union
  • King
  • Queen
  • Dundas
  • College
  • Wellesley
  • Bloor-Yonge

Line 1 – in the following stations, only:

  • Spadina
  • Dupont

Line 2 – in the following stations and connecting tunnels:

  • St. George
  • Bay
  • Bloor-Yonge

Line 2 – in the following stations, only:

  • Keele
  • Dundas West
  • Lansdowne
  • Dufferin
  • Ossington
  • Christie
  • Bathurst
  • Spadina
  • Sherbourne
  • Castle Frank

For now, Telus and Bell customers don’t have access to the 5G network until agreements are in place.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

Quebecor Urges Minister to Step In Amid Dispute with Rogers

Quebecor has called on federal Industry Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, to mediate its ongoing dispute with Rogers over wholesale wireless roaming rates. This follows Rogers' announcement that it will appeal a recent wireless rate-setting decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Earlier this year, Rogers and Quebecor entered final-offer arbitration due to disagreements over...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Rogers Drops Price of Canada-US-Mexico Plan with 150GB Data

Back in July, Rogers launched an unlimited 5G Canada-USA-Mexico plan for $105 per month. Essentially, the company added Mexico at no charge to its Canada-US plan, making the latter more enticing versus rivals Telus and Bell. Since then, Telus and Bell have not responded by adding Mexico to their own Canada-USA plan with 150GB of...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Rogers Wants First TTC Cell Service Before Deals with Telus, Bell

Rogers has urged federal regulators to allow them to roll out cellular service for its customers in the Toronto subway system, before any deals are struck with its rivals Telus and Bell. In a submission to Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada, Rogers expressed its opposition to a potential measure that would stop its...
John Quintet
2 days ago