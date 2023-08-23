Rogers Launches 5G Network on TTC Subway

Rogers has launched its 5G network on the TTC subway on Wednesday. Customers can now use talk, text, and streaming services on 5G in specific tunnels and stations of Toronto’s busiest subway lines.

For those travelling on Line 1, the 5G upgrade covers all stations and tunnels within the Downtown U, as well as the Spadina and Dupont stations. On Line 2, thirteen stations from Keele to Castle Frank are included, in addition to the tunnels between St. George and Yonge stations. The company has also improved the cellular network across these locations, ensuring all TTC passengers can reliably access 911 services.

“Toronto is a world-class city and TTC riders deserve a transit system with world-class cellular service,” said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO of Rogers in a statement. “That’s why Rogers stepped up to do what’s right for Toronto transit riders. We’re working hard to modernize and expand the network so all riders can reliably access 911 and connect to 5G everywhere across the subway system, including underground. Today is an important milestone, and we’re just getting started.”

This debut follows Rogers’ acquisition of BAI Canada a few months prior. Since then, Rogers has been collaborating with the TTC to refurbish the outdated cellular infrastructure. Their joint efforts aim to cater to all wireless operators in Toronto, while continuing to serve Freedom Mobile customers.

By integrating fibre, new radio equipment, and additional spectrum bands, Rogers says it is improving the 3G/4G network to go with new 5G connectivity.

“TTC and Rogers staff worked hard to make this happen quickly and I look forward to the full build out being completed with all wireless carriers signing on to the network. Today’s announcement is a significant milestone in Rogers’ commitment to bringing modern, high-speed connectivity to the TTC subway system,” said Rick Leary, CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission.

Rogers plans to debut 5G connectivity and 911 accessibility across all 75 subway stations and almost 80 kilometres of track. As it stands, any TTC commuter with a mobile connection can only dial 911 in zones with cellular coverage – namely station platforms, concourses, and about a quarter of the tunnels. Rogers says the pre-existing network wasn’t equipped to manage extensive text, voice, and data traffic from major carriers.

Here’s where you can access Rogers 5G on the TTC right now…

Line 1 – in the following stations and connecting tunnels:

St. George

Museum

Queen’s Park

St. Patrick

Osgoode

St. Andrew

Union

King

Queen

Dundas

College

Wellesley

Bloor-Yonge

Line 1 – in the following stations, only:

Spadina

Dupont

Line 2 – in the following stations and connecting tunnels:

St. George

Bay

Bloor-Yonge

Line 2 – in the following stations, only:

Keele

Dundas West

Lansdowne

Dufferin

Ossington

Christie

Bathurst

Spadina

Sherbourne

Castle Frank

For now, Telus and Bell customers don’t have access to the 5G network until agreements are in place.