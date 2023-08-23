You Can Now Stream CBC Gem on Roku

Roku and CBC today announced the availability of CBC Gem on the Roku platform. With this addition, Canadians can now the entire CBC Gem library on Roku.

“CBC Gem is an important addition to the library of fantastic Canadian content on the Roku platform,” said Mary-Anne Taylor, Head of Content Distribution, Canada at Roku, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “Our Canadian customers have been asking for CBC Gem, and we are proud to now offer them access to the impressive programming lineup of home-grown and international programming.”

Furthermore, Radio-Canada’s streaming service, ICI TOU.TV, has also been introduced on Roku devices, expanding the range of content for its users.

“As millions of consumers move to streaming and connected TV platforms, our partnership with Roku is key to ensuring that wider audiences in Canada are able to discover and enjoy CBC’s award-winning news and entertainment programming,” said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice President, CBC. “With the launch of CBC Gem on Roku, we will be able to serve even more people on Canada’s top connected TV platform, and we look forward to working with Roku to reach new audiences.”

CBC Gem has a curated mix of Canadian series, internationally acclaimed content, over 800 documentaries, 500 hours dedicated to kids and tweens, and more than 200 Canadian feature films.

New original titles set to premiere this fall, including “Black Life: Untold Stories,” and “BlackBerry” will be available on CBC Gem on Roku.

Roku users will benefit from access to news content, with a free 24/7 ad-supported streaming channel and live broadcasts of 14 local newscasts via CBC channels nationwide.

The CBC Gem app is now in the Roku Channel Store and users just need to sign in using their existing CBC Gem credentials.