Uber Reserve Expands to More Cities Canada

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Uber announced on Wednesday the rollout of its new “Uber Reserve” feature for both UberX and UberXL. This addition, currently available in select cities across Canada, promises riders more predictability by allowing them to schedule their rides well in advance.

This new feature is tailored for trips to airports, train stations, other cities, or planned events, letting customers book a ride in advance.

Key Features of Uber Reserve:

  • Advance Planning: Users can now schedule a ride from 90 days up to just 30 minutes ahead of their desired pickup time. This also includes the option for multi-stop trips for collecting other passengers en route.
  • Special Offer: To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering a 30% discount on Uber Reserve rides (up to a $30 saving) in select areas of Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa. This promotion runs until 11:55pm local time on September 19, 2023.
  • Guaranteed Timeliness: Uber Reserve prioritizes timely pickups by pairing drivers with trips in advance to ensure punctual arrivals.
  • Extended Wait Time: Passengers can take a moment to ensure they have all their belongings, thanks to a built-in additional waiting period.
  • Cancellation Flexibility: Should there be any change in plans, riders can cancel their reservation up to an hour before their scheduled pickup without incurring any charges. A fee is applied for cancellations made within 60 minutes of the pickup time. This fee can be viewed in-app both before and after scheduling.
  • Personalized Experience: With Uber Reserve, riders can select their preferred drivers, whom they’ve previously rated highly, to drive them for their reserved rides.

How Uber Reserve Operates:

  1. Riders can schedule a pickup 90 days to 30 minutes in advance.
  2. After placing a reservation, Uber begins the process of matching the rider with an appropriate driver.
  3. Once a driver is confirmed, the rider is notified.
  4. Another notification is sent to the rider when the driver is on their way.
  5. An added grace period of 5 minutes is provided for riders to meet their driver.
  6. Cancellations are permitted up to an hour before the scheduled ride without additional fees.

It’s worth noting that Uber Reserve has been operational in Toronto, Calgary, and Edmonton across several of Uber’s offerings.

Cities Where Uber Reserve is Available Today:

For UberX and UberXL:

  • Vancouver
  • Montreal
  • Ottawa
  • London

For UberX and Comfort (with UberXL being introduced today):

  • Kitchener-Waterloo
  • Winnipeg
  • Halifax
  • Hamilton
  • Niagara Region
  • Saskatoon
  • Regina
  • Quebec City
  • Windsor
  • Red Deer

As Uber continues to innovate, the introduction of Uber Reserve is set to redefine the convenience of scheduled transport for Canadians across the country.

