Corsair Introduces Platform:6, Expandable Standing Desk

Corsair has unveiled Platform:6, its first standing desk. The company touts that this standing desk offering includes a variety of features that should speak to gamers and content creators alike.

Platform:6 is a six-foot wide standing desk, with quite a bit of depth. Users may be delighted to learn that the desk is expandable with a side extension. With this, an added 30cm x 70 cm can be installed on either side with optional hanging pegboards. On top of that, Platform:6 includes a variety of configurations and features. Users will find a fully motorized height adjustor. Corsair is also providing options for surface material, and expandable rail system options. Using an online configurator, users can find exactly what they’re looking for within their budget.

Platform:6 includes a modular rail system, featuring a universal standard aluminum T-channel crossbar, side rails, and top-mounted rail. This is included to allow the use of “hundreds” of accessories. Additionally, users may opt to 3D print their own accessories, furthering the customization. Much like other standing desks, users can choose to include a dual electric motor for any Platform:6 desk. This integrates an LCD controller for height adjustment with memory presets.

That’s not all, Corsair is also leveraging Elgato, its subsidiary to help bolster what it brings to the table (pun intended). For instance, the Elgato Multi Frame top-mounted pegboard is being made exclusive to Platform:6. Users can utilize this to hang their headset, cords, etc. Adapters for the Elgato Multi-Mount and Flex Arms can also be used to mount a camera, mic, and Key Lights.

Of course, cable management is always a concern when it comes to standing desks. Corsair has its own solution. With an included RapidRoute wire management tray, wires can be concealed. The tray is also large enough to hide power strips. An in-desk storage cubby includes USB-A and USB-C charging ports. This ensures the desk maintains a minimalist look, which is something everyone is keen to have.

Corsair’s Platform:6 standing desk is expected to launch in Q4 2023. Pricing is still to be determined. Though, once available, Corsair’s website alongside worldwide authorized retailers will support orders and distribution.