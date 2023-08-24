Trailer for ‘Flora and Son’ Debuts Ahead of September 29 Release on Apple TV+

Apple has released a trailer for Flora and Son, an upcoming Apple Original film. The trailer proceeds the film’s debut in theatres and on Apple TV+ next month.

Flora and Son is a musical comedy-drama, starring Eve Hewson as Flora, a single mother in Dublin. Flora struggles to connect with Max, her rebellious teenage son, played by Orén Kinlan. The film is written and directed by John Carney.

“Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar,” the film’s tag reads. “With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.”

Flora and Son also stars Jack Reynore, Sophie Vavasseur, and Kelly Thorton. Carney produced the film alongside Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, and Robert Walpole. Principal photography took place in Dublin last year. With the film leaning heavily into the musical genre, original songs were composed by Carney and Gary Clark.

Flora and Son originally premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 22nd, 2023. Two days later Apple Studios purchased the distribution rights. The film will go on to be played at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival on September 7th. Following that, it’ll receive a theatre debut in select cinemas on September 22nd, 2023.

Finally, Flora and Son will receive distribution on Apple TV+ to most markets around the world. However, Ireland, where the movie is based, is the only market that will be left out. The film will hit theatres in Ireland on February 23rd, 2024.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.