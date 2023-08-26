Steve Jobs’ Handwritten Apple-1 Ad Sells for $175,759 USD

A handwritten advertisement for the Apple-1 Computer, penned entirely by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has been sold for a whopping $175,759 USD ($239,181 CAD), according to Boston-based RR Auction. The historic document provides a captivating snapshot into the early days of personal computing and the visionary mind of Jobs.

The rough draft specification sheet for the groundbreaking Apple-1 reveals Jobs’ meticulous attention to detail. “It was designed to utilize a 6800, 6501, or 6502 microprocessor,” Jobs wrote, recommending the 6501 or 6502 due to the availability of “basic” software. The document also notes the Apple-1’s “capacity for full expandability to 65K via an edge connector,” and mentions “basic on the way (ROM),” a concept that would later materialize in the Apple II.

Perhaps most intriguing is the price point Jobs cites: a modest $75 for the “board only + manual,” which he deems a “real deal.” The document bears Jobs’ full signature in lowercase print, “steven jobs,” and even includes his parents’ home address and phone number—historically, the original headquarters of Apple.

Apple historian Corey Cohen confirmed that the handwritten draft matches the original advertisement for the Apple-1, initially published in the July 1976 edition of Interface Magazine.

The auction package also includes two original colour glossy Polaroid photographs taken at The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California. Annotations by Jobs on one of the photos humorously note that the image is “fuzzy because camera wiggled.” The items originally belonged to a close friend of Jobs, amplifying their historical significance.

“The sale of this original handwritten Apple-1 advertisement draft by Steve Jobs is a remarkable testament to the visionary genius of one of the most influential figures in modern technology,” said Bobby Livingston, Executive VP at RR Auction, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

The auction also featured other prominent items, including a fully operational Apple-1 Computer signed by Steve Wozniak for $223,520 and a Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak signed 1976 Apple Computer Check No. 2 that fetched $135,261.

This sale not only offers a tangible connection to the inception of the personal computing revolution but also serves as a remarkable testament to the enduring legacy of Steve Jobs.