LG Reveals New UltraGear Displays, Supporting up-to 240Hz

LG has revealed three new models for its gaming-focused UltraGear series. The new entries offer low-latency support as well as high framerates while gaming.

The LG UltraGear family is introducing the GR93U-B model, which offers a 27 and 32-inch display. Additionally, LG has unveiled the more high-end LG UltraGear GR83Q-B, which supports a 27-inch display.

According to LG, the GR93U-B models feature a UHD IPS display with 3840 x 2160 pixel density. It’s said this monitor is designed for “those who desire a high-resolution screen that supports a smooth gaming experience.” Thus, LG has developed the monitor to offer up to 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time. This model should offer a respectably low-latency experience while playing games.

The LG UltraGear GR83Q-B, on the other hand, is the more premium model being rolled out. The 27-inch QHD IPS monitor has a pixel density of 2560 x 1440. Additionally, users will likely be delighted to learn that it offers up to 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time.

LG confirms that all new models of the UltraGear support 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut with VESA DisplayHDR. All three monitors are also compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Plus, users will find HDMI 2.1 support with 4-pole Headphone out and DTS HP: X.

The new LG UltraGear displays start at $899.99 in Canada.