X Announces Enhancements for Video and Media Uploads

Elon Musk’s X, formerly known as Twitter, has highlighted some recently introduced updates focused around video and media uploads in an official post on the platform.

stopping by to tell you about the video & media improvements we’ve shipped so far more to come 🎥🎙️ – long videos—Premium subscribers can post up to 2h of 1080p or 3h of 720p

– media studio (https://t.co/eosRvQ5sjD) is now available to all X Premium subscribers

– ability to… — X (@X) August 25, 2023

The company shared the following enhancements aimed at enriching the user experience.

Extended Video Length:

Premium subscribers are in for a treat as they can now share longer videos. With this upgrade, they can upload up to 2 hours of 1080p quality or 3 hours of 720p quality content.

Media Studio Access:

The Media Studio, accessible at http://studio.x.com, is now open to all X Premium subscribers. This enhanced studio promises a refined media management experience.

Video Downloads:

Premium users can now download videos from their timeline directly to their camera roll. Additionally, the ability to toggle the download option for posted videos is also available.

Auto-Captioning:

‘X’ introduces auto-captioning for popular videos, enhancing accessibility and user engagement.

AirPlay Support:

The platform introduces AirPlay compatibility, allowing users to effortlessly stream videos to their television screens.

Picture-in-Picture Playback:

A seamless multitasking experience awaits users with the introduction of picture-in-picture playback. Now, videos can be enjoyed while browsing the timeline or using other applications.

Enhanced Video Controls:

The platform now offers video controls, enabling users to adjust playback speed and utilize double-tap gestures for quick navigation.

Improved Live Broadcasting:

Live broadcasts from mobile devices receive an upgrade, promising better streaming quality.

Immersive Video Player:

Android and iOS users can delight in an immersive video player experience. A simple swipe upwards smoothly transitions to the next video.

Web-Based Space Participation:

Users can now speak and co-host Spaces directly from the web interface, expanding engagement possibilities.

Expanded Space Capacity:

‘X’ now accommodates millions of participants in Spaces, fostering larger, interactive conversations.

With these advancements, ‘X’ aims to redefine how users engage with and consume media on the platform.