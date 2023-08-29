‘Ahsoka’ Premiere Garners 14 Million Views on Disney+

Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company announced that the first episode of their new series, “Ahsoka,” has become the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week, raking in 14 million views globally. Titled “Master and Apprentice,” the episode has catapulted the series to the number one spot on the streaming platform worldwide.

“Ahsoka has become a fan favourite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” said Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm in a statement to iPhone in Canada. She also acknowledged the contributions of the creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, as well as the cast, led by Rosario Dawson.

“Ahsoka” releases new episodes every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Disney+. The series follows the adventures of Ahsoka Tano, a character that has been part of the Star Wars universe across various media, including animated series and a live-action appearance in “The Mandalorian.”

According to the company’s metrics, a view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime available. Lucasfilm thanked fans who have followed Ahsoka’s journey thus far and welcomed those who are discovering her through the new series. How are you liking Ahsoka so far?

