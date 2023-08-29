Apple to Scoop Entire Supply of 3nm Chips from TSMC in 2023

Apple is expected to purchase all 3-nanometer process chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) this year in order to supply iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Word comes by way of DigiTimes (via MacRumors). It’s claimed that Apple is seeking to purchase the entire supply of TSMC’s 3nm chips this year in an effort to balance out expected delays in Inter’s wafer requirements. As early as May of this year, it was believed that Apple was seeking to purchase upwards of 90 percent of TSMC’s 3nm chips for next-gen devices.

Due to the lack of required orders from Intel this year, TSMC is expected to have a lower output in 2023. It’s still expected to see significant growth during Q4 as it begins mass production on 3nm chips for Apple. However, this order itself has been downgraded.

DigiTimes suggests that TSMC’s 3nm process output may be reduced by upwards of 50,ooo wafers monthly during Q4 2023. This is down from the estimated 80,000 to 100,000. The scaleback is largely in part due to Apple’s order being less than anticipated. The current output is roughly 65,000.

Apple is reported to be significantly investing in the use of 3nm chips. The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to feature the A17 Bionic processor. This new processor is supposedly based on TSMC’s first-gen 3nm process, which may offer up to 35 percent more power efficiency. It may also offer up to 15 percent performance boost.

Apple’s rumoured M3 chips are also expected to be built on the 3nm process. This M3 chip is rumoured to be used for a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air, 24-inch iMac, and OLED iPad Pro. While the new Mac devices may come as early as this October, the new iPad Pro isn’t expected until spring 2024.