Download iPhone 15 Wallpapers Made by @BasicAppleGuy

In the run-up to Apple’s highly anticipated September 12 ‘Wonderlust’ iPhone 15 event, @BasicAppleGuy has released a set of unofficial wallpapers that aim to capture the excitement ahead of September 12.

The invites sent out by Apple today usually contain subtle cues or easter eggs about what can be expected, providing fans with two weeks of pixel-by-pixel analysis to dig up any hidden messages.

While the invite dissections are ongoing, @BasicAppleGuy has decided to up the ante by creating and releasing a set of three wallpapers inspired by the event invite’s design. Available for iPad, Mac, and iPhone, these wallpapers aim to capture the mystique of the invite while also hyping up Apple fans for the upcoming event.

“Enjoy this quickly assembled trio of wallpapers for your iPad, Mac, and iPhone, rocking the invite design and getting you hyped ahead of September 12,” said @BasicAppleGuy. The Apple fan released these wallpapers about 30 minutes after the company’s announcement today.

Click here to download these unofficial iPhone 15 wallpapers for your Apple devices today. In the meantime, get ready to open your wallets next week folks…