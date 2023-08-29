What to Expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 Event in September

On Tuesday, Apple announced it will be holding its annual iPhone announcement event on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The company is widely expected to reveal its latest iPhone 15 series devices next week.

Nothing sparks back-to-school season like opening your wallet for a new iPhone, right? Here’s what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone 15 event according to Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, an unofficial ‘Apple whisperer’.

The Special Event at Apple Park

Apple says it will stream a pre-recorded event at 10 a.m. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where invited media will be in attendance. The tagline “Wonderlust,” and an animated video shared by executives look to tease what’s next for the iPhone ahead of the holiday quarter. Apple’s Phil Schiller, who’s no longer on X, shared the event on Meta’s Threads this morning.

The iPhone 15 Lineup: Highs and Lows

Here’s what to expect for entry-level models: iPhone 15 and 15 Plus according to Gurman:

A16 Chip : Same A16 chip from last year’s Pro models.

: Same A16 chip from last year’s Pro models. Dynamic Island Interface : A new user experience that debuted on last year’s Pro line up

: A new user experience that debuted on last year’s Pro line up 48-Megapixel Camera: An improved rear camera.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (?), this is what’s going to be on tap:

Titanium Frame : redesigned, lighter frame using titanium instead of stainless steel.

: redesigned, lighter frame using titanium instead of stainless steel. Thinner Borders : significantly reduced screen borders.

: significantly reduced screen borders. A17 Processor : more advanced 3-nanometer production technology.

: more advanced 3-nanometer production technology. Customizable Button : replacing the traditional mute switch.

: replacing the traditional mute switch. Optical Zoom (Pro Max): new camera capabilities for deeper optical zoom.

All iPhone 15 models will switch from Lightning to USB-C, ending an era for Apple’s proprietary port. This change is to meet new EU regulations.

AirPods: In Sync with New iPhones

USB-C Charging Port: New AirPods will also adopt USB-C charging to match the new iPhones, says Gurman. Good-bye, Lightning connector.

Apple Watch Refresh

Gurman says the Apple Watch Series 9 will get faster chips finally after three years.

A new second-generation Ultra will debut with a faster chip and also possibly sport a new black colourway.

We’ll have full coverage of all the Apple announcements on September 12 on iPhone in Canada, as always, so stay tuned.