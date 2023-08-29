Apple Announces iPhone 15 Event on September 12

Apple has officially announced its iPhone 15 event, set for September 12, 2023 at 10am PT.

That’s according to official invites sent out to the media, as shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The event has a tagline ‘Wonderlust’ and says, “Please join us for a special Apple Event broadcasting from Apple Park.” Apple says you can also watch it online on Apple.com.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 series lineup and new Apple Watch updates. New Apple AirPods are also expected to debut as well.

The company will likely again make iPhone 15 pre-orders available on Friday, September 15 and launch the devices one week later on September 22.

Are you opening your wallet for Apple next month for an iPhone upgrade?

….developing, refresh for updates

