Google Leaked its Pixel 8 Pro on the Google Store

Google has seemingly leaked its Pixel 8 Pro in ‘Porcelain’. This leak comes hours after Apple revealed the date of its iPhone 15 event on September 12th.

The photo was first discovered by a social account named Android Setting on X (formally Twitter), as reported by The Verge. The photo in question shows a person holding what appears to be the Pixel 8 Pro in their hand against their year. The image was discovered on a page within the Google Store. While the photo has since been removed, the alt text to the photo reportedly read: “A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain.”

Here's a look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain. This image is from the Google Store website, which inadvertently published this image early in the promo page for "Google Subscriptions & Services". Thanks to @android_setting for the tip! pic.twitter.com/nARd4Hz8hk — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 30, 2023

The device in the picture does look close to what reports indicate the Pixel 8 Pro may look like. The rear camera array is housed in a glass pill-shaped bar. A metal housing bar then runs across the device. You can also clearly see Google’s ‘G’ branding on the device, indicating that it is within the company’s catalogue of devices.

Unfortunately, the leaked picture isn’t able to disclose anything else regarding specs. However, there have been numerous reports indicating that it may have a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. The camera array may contain a 64MP ultrawide lens. Reports also claim that it will offer 12GB of RAM and be powered by Google’s Tensor G3 processor.

The timing of this leak is fairly suspicious given that all eyes were temporarily on Apple and its event announcement. Apple typically holds a September event to unveil the new iPhone and other devices. However, Google also historically hosts its own event, though in October. The Pixel 8 Pro does not have a release date yet so its likely the company will withhold more information until that time.