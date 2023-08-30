New Google Chat Launches with Advanced AI-Powered Features

Google has today introduced a revamped version of Google Chat, aimed at maximizing the potential of its cutting-edge AI capabilities to enhance user experience.

The new features include Duet AI, which brings real-time collaboration to the forefront. This AI assistant is set to address complex inquiries by scanning through Gmail and Drive messages and files.

It offers real-time updates by summarizing shared documents, and even provides recaps of missed conversations.

The user interface of Chat has also undergone a revamp, adhering to Google’s Material 3 design principles, showcasing an updated color palette, typography, and visual elements.

A unified conversation list now combines direct messages and spaces, facilitating easy navigation. New shortcuts, such as a chronological home view and @mentions, enhance communication flow.

Google is integrating the power of smart canvas into Chat, introducing smart chips for seamless file sharing from the compose bar. The platform is working on refining in-line threading to allow easy access to relevant conversation threads.

The search functionality within Chat is also receiving an upgrade, with improved results pages featuring suggested queries, autocomplete, and AI-driven result relevance rankings.

Additionally, AI-powered autocorrect is being introduced to enhance composition accuracy.

Collaboration through Chat is now extended to even larger teams. The membership limit for spaces has been significantly expanded to accommodate up to 500,000 members.

Huddles are being introduced as well, offering quick-to-join audio and video conversations for real-time team communication. This feature will integrate meetings seamlessly into the Chat experience.

For message interoperability across various platforms, Google is collaborating with Mio, offering external integration starting in public preview.

All these enhancements are in line with Google’s commitment to Workspace security, with built-in protections against spam, phishing, and malware.

Google Chat is now available for Workspace users and can also be explored with a 14-day trial or consultation with a Workspace customer specialist.

Check out the following introduction video of the new and improved Google Chat.