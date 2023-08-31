Apple to End Customer Support on Social Media, Says Report

John Quintet
1 hour ago

apple support x

Apple reportedly plans to discontinue social media support across various platforms, including Twitter, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website, according to sources speaking to MacRumors.

The change is slated to take effect later this year, starting on October 1.

Customers seeking help from the @AppleSupport account on Twitter will no longer receive human responses. Instead, they will be greeted by an automated message directing them to other avenues for support.

Additionally, technical assistance via the comments section on YouTube videos from the Apple Support channel will also be terminated, and paid Community Specialist roles in the Apple Support Community forums will be eliminated.

The company is offering affected employees an opportunity to transition into phone-based support roles. However, not all are willing or able to make the switch, say sources. Employees who cannot switch to phone support for medical reasons have expressed frustration, as they are not allowed to transfer to other chat-based roles within the company.

The transition to phone-based support is expected to be completed by November, and those who opt not to make the change have been advised to seek employment outside Apple.

In a recent internal meeting, Apple justified the strategic change by indicating that many customers prefer phone-based support. The company has offered customer support on Twitter since 2016. The company’s @AppleSupport handle was created in June 2015 and has 1.5 million followers on X.

The move comes as part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to streamline its customer support services, but it raises questions about accessibility and convenience in the era of digital communication. Who has time to wait on the phone nowadays?

