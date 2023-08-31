CRTC Approves Natyf TV for Basic TV in Quebec

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

natyf tv

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved the addition of Natyf TV to Quebec’s basic TV package.

This inclusion aims to serve Francophone racialized communities who previously did not have access to this service, said the Commission on Friday.

Natyf TV offers a wide array of programming tailored to the interests of French-speaking communities and also serves as a platform for emerging content creators from ethnocultural backgrounds. The decision followed a robust public response, with the CRTC receiving more than 6,000 comments, the majority of which supported Natyf TV’s inclusion in the basic TV package.

This addition comes with no increase to the existing monthly cost of the basic TV package, which remains at $25.

Other articles in the category: News

Best Internet Service Provider in Canada for 2023 Revealed

The annual PCMag report on ‘Best ISPs in Canada’ is out for 2023, revealing which internet service provider is the best in the country based on the publication's exhaustive tests. With a new evaluation methodology that considers coverage, pricing, and customer satisfaction, Bell Canada has claimed the throne as the best Internet Service Provider (ISP)...
John Quintet
29 mins ago

Apple to End Customer Support on Social Media, Says Report

Apple reportedly plans to discontinue social media support across various platforms, including Twitter, YouTube, and the Apple Support Community website, according to sources speaking to MacRumors. The change is slated to take effect later this year, starting on October 1. Customers seeking help from the @AppleSupport account on Twitter will no longer receive human responses....
John Quintet
1 hour ago

Eve Debuts Trio of Smart Home Innovations at IFA Berlin 2023

Smart home tech company Eve Systems unveiled a trifecta of new products today at IFA Berlin in Germany. The new releases include Eve Play, a high-quality audio streaming interface for AirPlay 2; Eve Thermo Control, a wireless temperature sensor and controller; and an upgrade for Eve MotionBlinds featuring Adaptive Shading. Eve Play: Audiophile-Grade Audio Streaming...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago