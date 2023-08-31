CRTC Approves Natyf TV for Basic TV in Quebec

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has approved the addition of Natyf TV to Quebec’s basic TV package.

This inclusion aims to serve Francophone racialized communities who previously did not have access to this service, said the Commission on Friday.

Natyf TV offers a wide array of programming tailored to the interests of French-speaking communities and also serves as a platform for emerging content creators from ethnocultural backgrounds. The decision followed a robust public response, with the CRTC receiving more than 6,000 comments, the majority of which supported Natyf TV’s inclusion in the basic TV package.

This addition comes with no increase to the existing monthly cost of the basic TV package, which remains at $25.