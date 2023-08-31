Elon Musk Reveals Intentions to Add Video and Audio Calls to X

Elon Musk announces that video and audio calls are to arrive on X (formally Twitter).

In a brief post, the X owner states, “Video & audio calls coming to X.” He also explains that the feature already works across iOS, Android, Mac devices, and PC.

Video & audio calls coming to X: – Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

– No phone number needed

– X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

According to Musk, users won’t be required to have a phone number to engage with this feature. He later goes on to state that “X is the effective global address book”. This likely means that instead of having someone’s unique phone number, a user could theoretically call a user via their profile.

Much of this feature is still a mystery. However, the announcement of video and audio call support isn’t too surprising. Musk has been clearly laying the foundation to make X the “everything app” for quite some time. Along with the sudden rebranding of Twitter to X, Musk noted that the app will focus on “audio, video, messaging, payments/banking.”

There are obvious worries with the implementation of this feature. Without a proper set of features to block or deny calls in place, this could open the door for harassment or misuse. Again, it’s too early to say how impactful the rollout will be given the lack of information at this current time.

There’s no word on when X users will be able to access this feature as of the time of writing.