Eve Debuts Trio of Smart Home Innovations at IFA Berlin 2023

Smart home tech company Eve Systems unveiled a trifecta of new products today at IFA Berlin in Germany.

The new releases include Eve Play, a high-quality audio streaming interface for AirPlay 2; Eve Thermo Control, a wireless temperature sensor and controller; and an upgrade for Eve MotionBlinds featuring Adaptive Shading.

Eve Play: Audiophile-Grade Audio Streaming

First on the list is Eve Play, designed to seamlessly integrate with existing audio systems, including amplifiers, active speakers, and soundbars. Backed by a powerful Texas Instruments digital-to-analog converter, the device boasts a 112 dB signal-to-noise ratio for an audiophile-grade experience.

Eve Play promises synchronized, multi-room audio experiences when paired with other AirPlay 2 speakers like the Apple HomePod. Its sleek design, replete with classic aluminum and glossy black finish, has already earned it a 2023 Red Dot Design Award.

Availability: Starting November 14th from the Eve Store and Amazon

Price: $149.95 USD (CAD pricing to follow

Eve Thermo Control: Next-Level Comfort and Efficiency

Eve Systems is also introducing Eve Thermo Control, a wireless temperature sensor designed to work with the Eve Thermo smart radiator valve. The new product leverages the Matter smart home standard to offer more accurate room-based temperature control.

With a sleek e-ink display and capacitive buttons for temperature settings, the Eve Thermo Control fits elegantly into any room, either on a sideboard or mounted on a wall.

Availability: From November 14th for €79.95 on the Eve Store and Amazon

Eve MotionBlinds with Adaptive Shading: Intelligent Climate Control

In addition to these new products, Eve Systems will roll out a free Matter update for Eve MotionBlinds, featuring Adaptive Shading. This upgrade enables roller blinds to open or close automatically based on the sun’s position, helping to regulate indoor climate smartly.

Upgrade Availability: November 14th, free via the Eve app for iOS

The Eve Thermo Control and Eve MotionBlinds and Eve Play will be showcased at the Eve Systems booth in Hall 22 at IFA Berlin from September 1 to September 5, 2023.

Further Specifications for All Products:

Requirements for Eve Play and Eve Thermo Control: Latest version of iOS/iPadOS; Wi-Fi (2.4/5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n) or Ethernet

Eve Play Dimensions: 126 x 126 x 25.7 mm

Eve Thermo Control Power Supply: Output: 5 V / 1.5 A; Input: 100 – 240 VAC, 50 / 50 Hz

Also, the subsidiary of Eve Systems, ABB, announced its ABB-free@home has become one of the first smart home systems to integrate the new Matter protocol, enhancing its interoperability and future-proofing its technology infrastructure. This update applies to all ABB-free@home models manufactured after 2018 and is available through a free firmware update.

The inclusion of Matter also enables ABB-free@home to work seamlessly with other Matter-compatible devices from major brands like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Samsung. This move comes as the smart home market in Europe is expected to double by 2027, and the added interoperability is likely to encourage broader adoption of smart home technology.