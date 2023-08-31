You Can Now Stop Facebook from Using Your Data for AI Training

Usman Qureshi
10 seconds ago

Meta has taken a significant step toward user data privacy by offering Facebook users the ability to manage personal information that may contribute to the training of generative AI models (via CNBC).

Meta facebook

Recently, the company updated its Facebook help center, introducing a dedicated form titled “Generative AI Data Subject Rights.”

This form empowers users to submit requests relating to the utilization of their third-party data for training AI models.

Meta’s initiative provides users the option to access, modify, or delete their personal data from diverse third-party sources that contribute to the training of its expansive language and related AI models.

In the form, Meta refers to third-party information as data “publicly available on the internet or licensed sources.” Such information plays a role in training generative AI models that leverage predictive patterns to generate fresh content.

Meta’s spokesperson clarified that the recently unveiled “Llama 2” open-source large language model wasn’t trained on user data. Additionally, no consumer-facing generative AI features have been launched on Meta’s systems yet.

Llama 2 released

Here’s how you can delete some of your Facebook data used for training generative AI models:

  • Visit the “Generative AI Data Subject Rights” form on Meta’s generative AI privacy policy page.
  • Click the link for more information and request submission.
  • Choose from three options based on your preference or concern.

You can access, correct, or download personal information sourced from third-party data, delete such information from training sources, or address other specific concerns.

After selecting an option, a security check test will be required, though some users have reported encountering bugs while completing the form.

Other articles in the category: News

WatchMojo CEO Slams ‘Arrogant’ Canadian Media and Online News Act

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan, CEO of WatchMojo, has criticized Canadian news organizations and lobbyists for their "misguided and arrogant" approach to online content. He expressed his views in a recent post, questioning the effectiveness of forcing platforms like Meta and Facebook to pay for news content, as part of the Online News Act. Montreal-based WatchMojo calls itself...
John Quintet
47 mins ago

Best Internet Service Provider in Canada for 2023 Revealed

The annual PCMag report on ‘Best ISPs in Canada’ is out for 2023, revealing which internet service provider is the best in the country based on the publication's exhaustive tests. With a new evaluation methodology that considers coverage, pricing, and customer satisfaction, Bell Canada has claimed the throne as the best Internet Service Provider (ISP)...
John Quintet
2 hours ago