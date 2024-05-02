Google Announces Passkeys Updates, New Account Protection Measures

Since their launch for World Password Day in 2022, passkeys have authenticated users over 1 billion times across more than 400 million Google Accounts, according to Google VP Heather Adkins.

While announcing this milestone, Google has revealed it is expanding its Cross-Account Protection program. This initiative shares security notifications with other companies running non-Google apps and services used by individuals.

Currently safeguarding 2.4 billion accounts across 3.4 million apps and sites, Google is broadening its collaborations to enhance online safety for billions of users.

Passkeys, which have gained significant traction in less than a year, offer a swift and secure authentication method. They utilize fingerprint, face scan, or a pin, making them 50% faster than traditional passwords. Google says passkeys are already surpassing legacy forms of two-step verification (2SV) in daily authentication on its accounts.

The company has also announced the upcoming support for using passkeys to enroll in its Advanced Protection Program (APP).

This feature extends security to high-risk users, such as campaign workers, journalists, and human rights workers, allowing them to enroll in APP with any passkey or combine it with other factors for added protection.

Moreover, Google is celebrating the growing industry support for passkeys. Leading password manager vendors like 1Password and Dashlane are leveraging passkey management APIs, providing users more control over their security options.

Several prominent companies have joined Google’s passkey initiative in the past year, including Amazon, Docusign, and Yahoo. Dashlane reports a 70% increase in conversion with passkeys, while Kayak users experience a 50% faster sign-in process.