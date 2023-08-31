Tesla Launches New Model 3, Not in Canada Yet

In a move that further escalates the competition in the electric vehicle market, Tesla has launched its upgraded Model 3 in China, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, reports Tesla North.

Now displayed on the company’s website (click to change location to Australia for example), the new offering has a limited launch, and there’s still no word on its availability in Canada and the United States. The new Model 3 will be manufactured for these launch countries from Tesla’s Giga Shanghai factory in China. This is the first major update for the Model 3 in six years.

Faster and Farther

Confirming earlier leaks, the all-wheel-drive Dual Motor version of the Model 3 has a 4.4-second 0 to 100 km/h time and an estimated CLTC range of 713 km. For Europe and the Middle East markets, the car can go up to 629 km on a single charge (WLTC, not EPA estimated range), thanks to aerodynamic refinements that maximize efficiency.

Exterior and Aesthetic Updates

A significant change in the exterior includes the placement of a front camera in the bumper, effectively negating the need for ultrasonic sensors. Tesla has also introduced two new colors—Ultra Red and Stealth Grey—that change their appearance depending on the viewing angle and lighting conditions.

There are also new headlights that are sleeker, plus new rear tail lights and new wheel options.

Elevated Comfort and Convenience

The upgraded Model 3 offers a stiffer body structure and updated suspension tuning for a more refined and relaxed ride. The interior has been reimagined to include sophisticated materials, ventilated seats (front and rear), and customizable ambient lighting. Passengers in the rear will now have an 8-inch touchscreen for controlling climate and entertainment.

There’s also a new steering wheel similar to the one found in Tesla’s Model S and Model X, with more buttons right on the steering wheel. Gone are turn signal stalks.

A Cutting-Edge Infotainment Experience

Tesla didn’t stop at comfort; the centerpiece front touchscreen has been redesigned with smaller bezels, providing more usable screen space. The new display is also brighter and has a higher contrast, further enhancing user interaction.

As for the audio experience, the upgraded Model 3 features a system with up to 17 speakers, dual subwoofers, and dual amplifiers. According to Tesla, it’s a sound system that “obviously goes to 11.”

Comfort in the Model 3 also translates into unparalleled cabin silence, courtesy of the 360-degree acoustic glass, which ensures a tranquil interior regardless of external noise. The vehicle has been engineered to cut down road and wind noise significantly.

New Model 3 Pricing and Availability

As for the buying details, the rear-wheel-drive version is priced at $61,900 AUD ($54,185 CAD), while the Long Range version will set you back $71,900 AUD ($62,900 CAD). If you’re looking to upgrade the wheels, 19″ Nova wheels are available for an additional $1,800 AUD. Estimated deliveries for these advanced electric vehicles are showing as soon as October to November of this year.

This is a pretty decent upgrade for the Model 3. You can estimate Canadian pricing by converting the AUD to CAD. It looks like this Model 3 may still qualify for the $5,000 federal iZEV rebate as it comes in at under $55,000 CAD. But that remains to be seen until Tesla brings the new Model 3 to Canada and the U.S.

Right now, with this new Model 3 out, existing inventory has been significantly discounted in Canada, now cheaper than a Toyota Corolla Hybrid.